KAHF Launches Mobile Clinics In Bangladesh

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KAHF launches mobile clinics in Bangladesh

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation (KAHF) has launched the King Abdullah mobile clinic project in Bangladesh, as part of its initiative to provide mobile healthcare services across seven Asian countries.

This project aims to deliver essential healthcare to remote riverine communities through five floating medical clinics. These clinics will offer a comprehensive range of services, including ophthalmology, dentistry, diagnostics, surgery, laboratory, pharmacy, and radiology, alongside health awareness and education programs provided by qualified medical teams and public health volunteers.

The services are expected to reach over three million beneficiaries within five years.

This initiative further extends KAHF's established mobile medical clinic program, which aims to serve over 1.1 million beneficiaries annually across seven Asian countries: Afghanistan, Yemen, India, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Bangladesh.

