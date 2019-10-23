UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kais Saied Officially Takes Oath As Tunisia's President Before Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:43 PM

Kais Saied Officially Takes Oath as Tunisia's President Before Parliament

A former law professor, Kais Saied, was officially sworn in on Wednesday as Tunisia's president before the parliament

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A former law professor, Kais Saied, was officially sworn in on Wednesday as Tunisia's president before the parliament.

Tunisia's Electoral Commission confirmed on October 14 that Kais Saied, who ran as an independent candidate in the recent presidential election, won the vote by a landslide.

"We are looking forward to [creating] a new world and contribute to a new history in which the human demands will prevail over all others," Saied said during the oath ceremony.

He noted that the first priority for Tunisia's authorities is to preserve the state integrity.

Kais Saied won the presidential election on October 13 with more than 75 percent of the vote, followed by jailed media tycoon Nabil Karoui, the leader of the Heart of Tunisia party, who won around 26 percent of the vote.

Karoui, who is awaiting trial on tax evasion and money laundering charges, argued that his imprisonment had prevented him from campaigning.

Related Topics

Election World Parliament Vote Tunisia Money October Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

46 minutes ago

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

2 hours ago

Fate of Kurds Must be Decided in Dialogue with Dam ..

3 minutes ago

US Must Stop Occupation of At Tanf - Russian Forei ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.