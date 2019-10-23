(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A former law professor, Kais Saied, was officially sworn in on Wednesday as Tunisia 's president before the parliament

Tunisia's Electoral Commission confirmed on October 14 that Kais Saied, who ran as an independent candidate in the recent presidential election, won the vote by a landslide.

"We are looking forward to [creating] a new world and contribute to a new history in which the human demands will prevail over all others," Saied said during the oath ceremony.

He noted that the first priority for Tunisia's authorities is to preserve the state integrity.

Kais Saied won the presidential election on October 13 with more than 75 percent of the vote, followed by jailed media tycoon Nabil Karoui, the leader of the Heart of Tunisia party, who won around 26 percent of the vote.

Karoui, who is awaiting trial on tax evasion and money laundering charges, argued that his imprisonment had prevented him from campaigning.