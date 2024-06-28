Open Menu

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's 'Iron Lady' Picked As EU Top Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's 'Iron Lady' picked as EU top diplomat

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, named Thursday by fellow leaders to be the European Union's next foreign policy chief, is a trenchant Russia critic and a stalwart europhile long touted for top international jobs.

"This is an enormous responsibility at this moment of geopolitical tensions," Kallas said after the choice, which still needs to be cleared by the EU's Parliament.

"I will be at the service of our common interests. Europe should be a place where people are free, safe and prosperous."

