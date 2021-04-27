UrduPoint.com
Kakha Kuchava Appointed As Speaker Of Georgian Parliament

Kakha Kuchava Appointed as Speaker of Georgian Parliament

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Georgian parliament on Tuesday elected Kakha Kuchasa as the new speaker by a majority of votes on Tuesday, according to a live broadcast on the parliament's website.

The ruling Georgian Dream party nominated Kuchava, who previously served as a vice speaker, to the post.

Kuchava's predecessor, Archil Talakvadze, announced his resignation last week. The Georgian media has reported that Talakvadze may become the ruling party's candidate for the Tbilisi mayorship.

"Eighty-six votes for, six votes against, mr Kakhaber Kuchava is elected as the chairman of the parliament," Vice Speaker Gia Volski said during a parliamentary session.

