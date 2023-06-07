UrduPoint.com

Kakhovka Dam Collapse Disaster Likely To Get Worse In Coming Hours - UN Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Kakhovka Dam Collapse Disaster Likely to Get Worse in Coming Hours - UN Spokesperson

UN representatives who visited the disaster zone in Kakhovka, say the situation is likely to get worse in coming hours, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) UN representatives who visited the disaster zone in Kakhovka, say the situation is likely to get worse in coming hours, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

"Our colleagues from the Humanitarian Office for the Coordination from OCHA, along with representatives of five UN agencies and some NGOs were in Kherson. today to assess the impact of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and coordinate the humanitarian response together with local organizations and authorities. They tell us that the disaster will likely get worse in the coming hours as water levels are still rising, and more villages and towns are being flooded," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday over the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson Region. The attack partially collapsed the power plant and released floodwaters that have been washing away the dam, inundating nearby villages and towns and prompting the evacuation of 1,500 people from Russia-controlled territories.

