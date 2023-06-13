UrduPoint.com

Kakhovka Dam Collapse Results In Mass Death Of Fish In Dnipro River - Ukrainian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 07:44 PM

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has resulted in the mass death of fish in the Dnipro River, which entailed a recommendation for people living not only in the Kherson Region but also along the entire river basin to temporarily suspend the consumption of freshly caught fish, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has resulted in the mass death of fish in the Dnipro River, which entailed a recommendation for people living not only in the Kherson Region but also along the entire river basin to temporarily suspend the consumption of freshly caught fish, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, there is mass death of fish, the processing and consumption of which can lead to food poisoning, in particular, botulism," the ministry said in a statement, while recommending residents of the areas located across the river basin to refrain from eating freshly caught fish.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

