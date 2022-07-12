Kakhovka HPP Dam Unaffected by Ukrainian Strike at Nova Kakhovka - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station near Kherson was not damaged as a result of a strike by Ukrainian troops on Nova Kakhovka, a source in the military-civilian administration of the city told Sputnik.

According to previous preliminary information, the strike did not hit the hydroelectric power plant, but it is possible that separate buildings of the power plant could have been affected.

"According to preliminary information, the dam is intact, some parts or buildings of the plant could have been hit," the source said.

Earlier, a source in the military-civilian administration of the city told RIA Novosti that Ukrainian troops had attacked Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, as a result, residential buildings were damaged, casualties are being specified.