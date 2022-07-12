Kakhovka Power Plant Unaffected by Ukrainian Missile Strike, Operating as Normal - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Kakhovka hydro-electric power station is operating as normal since Ukraine's missile strike carried out with US-supplied rocket launchers on Nova Kakhovka did not hit the plant, a source in the Kherson city administration told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The hydro power plant is operating as normal, there are no damages as it is located far from (the point of impact)," a source said.

Earlier in the day, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that a strike on Nova Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings. The attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), according to Leontyev.