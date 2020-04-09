UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kalashnikov Completes Russian Government Procurement Order On Delivery Of AK-12 Rifles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:08 PM

Kalashnikov Completes Russian Government Procurement Order on Delivery of AK-12 Rifles

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov delivered AK-12 rifles to the state as envisioned in the public procurement order of this year ahead of the schedule, the press service of the company told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov delivered AK-12 rifles to the state as envisioned in the public procurement order of this year ahead of the schedule, the press service of the company told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We completed the 2020 state defense order on the AK-12 assault rifle in record time.

Weapons production in Izhevsk [the Russian city where Kalashnikov's headquarters are located] has already started completing the 2021 state defense order," Dmitry Tarasov, the director of the company, said.

Tarasov added that the company's priority was to ensure that Russia's defense capabilities were effective.

Kalashnikov also produces a civilian version of the AK-12 rifle, which is called the AK TR3.

Related Topics

Russia Company Izhevsk 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan demands Afghanistan to hand over ISIS-K l ..

2 minutes ago

African Oil Producers Back OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministeri ..

2 minutes ago

First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed in Djibo ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt. allocates record 158 billion rupees f ..

2 minutes ago

Disbursement under Ehsaas Kafalat Program begins i ..

2 minutes ago

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.