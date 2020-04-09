Kalashnikov Completes Russian Government Procurement Order on Delivery of AK-12 Rifles

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov delivered AK-12 rifles to the state as envisioned in the public procurement order of this year ahead of the schedule, the press service of the company told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov delivered AK-12 rifles to the state as envisioned in the public procurement order of this year ahead of the schedule, the press service of the company told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We completed the 2020 state defense order on the AK-12 assault rifle in record time.

Weapons production in Izhevsk [the Russian city where Kalashnikov's headquarters are located] has already started completing the 2021 state defense order," Dmitry Tarasov, the director of the company, said.

Tarasov added that the company's priority was to ensure that Russia's defense capabilities were effective.

Kalashnikov also produces a civilian version of the AK-12 rifle, which is called the AK TR3.