Kalashnikov Concern Created Civilian Version Of AK-12 Assault Rifle - Director General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:01 PM

Kalashnikov Concern Created Civilian Version of AK-12 Assault Rifle - Director General

Russia's Kalashnikov Concern has created a civilian version of the advanced AK-12 assault rifle, Director General Vladimir Dmitriyev said Monday

PATRIOT PARK (Moscow region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia's Kalashnikov Concern has created a civilian version of the advanced AK-12 assault rifle, Director General Vladimir Dmitriyev said Monday.

"AK-12 turned out to be a very successful product, we have a three-year contract with the Defense Ministry, but we thought about people who want to have a civilian version.

Therefore, today we present it - AK TR3," Dmitriyev said at the concern's traditional annual presentation shortly before the Army 2019 forum.

