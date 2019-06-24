Kalashnikov Concern Created Civilian Version of AK-12 Assault Rifle - Director General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PATRIOT PARK (Moscow region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th June Russia 's Kalashnikov Concern has created a civilian version of the advanced AK-12 assault rifle, Director General Vladimir Dmitriyev said Monday.

"AK-12 turned out to be a very successful product, we have a three-year contract with the Defense Ministry, but we thought about people who want to have a civilian version.

Therefore, today we present it - AK TR3," Dmitriyev said at the concern's traditional annual presentation shortly before the Army 2019 forum.