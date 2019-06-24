Kalashnikov Concern Created Civilian Version Of AK-12 Assault Rifle - Director General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:01 PM
Russia's Kalashnikov Concern has created a civilian version of the advanced AK-12 assault rifle, Director General Vladimir Dmitriyev said Monday
"AK-12 turned out to be a very successful product, we have a three-year contract with the Defense Ministry, but we thought about people who want to have a civilian version.
Therefore, today we present it - AK TR3," Dmitriyev said at the concern's traditional annual presentation shortly before the Army 2019 forum.