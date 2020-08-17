Kalashnikov Creates New Assault Rifle AK-19 in NATO Caliber, Will Present It at Army-2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern has created a new AK-19 assault rifle in NATO caliber, its presentation will take place at the Army-2020 forum, the company told Sputnik

"The AK-19 assault rifle will be presented for the first time at the Army 2020 forum," the company's spokespersonn said.

According to a video posted on the concern's Telegram channel, the assault rifle is based on the AK-12 in NATO caliber 5.56 millimeters. Its principal features are a lightweight telescopic stock with improved ergonomics, a new rear sight, and a slotted flash suppressor with the ability to quickly mount a silencer.

The Army-2020 Forum will be held from August 23 to 29 in Patriot Park in Moscow Region.