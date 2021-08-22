UrduPoint.com

Kalashnikov Showcases New Guided Missile For Combat Drones At ARMY-2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Kalashnikov Showcases New Guided Missile for Combat Drones at ARMY-2021

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian defense manufacturing concern Kalashnikov for the first time presented a new S-8L guided-missile compatible with combat drones, the company's deputy production general director, Andrey Semenov, said on Sunday.

"Today, our group of companies is working together with the Strela Research and Production Enterprise to adapt the new S-8L guided missile with a helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicle," Semenov told reporters.

According to Semenov, the use of this missile can destroy both single and group mobile and stationary targets. The missile has a semi-active laser homing head, a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, a range of up to 6 kilometers (3.

7 miles).

It is also intended for use with helicopters and aircraft that previously used the unguided version of the C-8 missile.

Another novelty unveiled at the ARMY-2021 forum was the KUB kamikaze drone by ZALA Aero (part of Kalashnikov).

"On our own initiative, we began the development of a completely new modification of the KUB complex intended for sea-based deployment. The system installed on high-speed transport and landing ships and special-purpose boats significantly increases their combat capabilities," Nikita Khamitov, the head of the company's special projects, told reporters.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Mobile Company Vehicle Enterprise Sunday

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

28 minutes ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

58 minutes ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

2 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.