Kalashnikov Showcases New Guided Missile for Combat Drones at ARMY-2021

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian defense manufacturing concern Kalashnikov for the first time presented a new S-8L guided-missile compatible with combat drones, the company's deputy production general director, Andrey Semenov, said on Sunday.

"Today, our group of companies is working together with the Strela Research and Production Enterprise to adapt the new S-8L guided missile with a helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicle," Semenov told reporters.

According to Semenov, the use of this missile can destroy both single and group mobile and stationary targets. The missile has a semi-active laser homing head, a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, a range of up to 6 kilometers (3.

7 miles).

It is also intended for use with helicopters and aircraft that previously used the unguided version of the C-8 missile.

Another novelty unveiled at the ARMY-2021 forum was the KUB kamikaze drone by ZALA Aero (part of Kalashnikov).

"On our own initiative, we began the development of a completely new modification of the KUB complex intended for sea-based deployment. The system installed on high-speed transport and landing ships and special-purpose boats significantly increases their combat capabilities," Nikita Khamitov, the head of the company's special projects, told reporters.