KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The director general of Russian arms maker Kalashnikov said on Friday that the range of the anti-tank guided missile Vikhr-1 will be increased by 1.2 miles to 6.2 miles.

"It can be used at a range of up to 8,000 meters [5 miles] but we are working on increasing that distance to 10 kilometers," Dmitry Tarasov said during a presentation in Patriot Park, a military-themed park near Moscow.

The laser guided missile is designed to engage armored vehicles and low-speed airborne targets. Kalashnikov, Russia's largest producer of precision weapons, sold the first Vikhr-1s to the Defense Ministry in 2015.