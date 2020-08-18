Kalashnikov to Show Smart-Rifle Syncing With Mobile Devices at Army Expo - Company

Kalashnikov will demonstrate its smart-rifle that can sync with mobile devices at Army-2020 expo, the company said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Kalashnikov will demonstrate its smart-rifle that can sync with mobile devices at Army-2020 expo, the company said Tuesday.

According to the arms manufacturer, the new firearm is based on MR-155 smoothbore rifle.

The video on the company's VKontakte page shows the rifle's futuristic design. The new firearm has a collimator sight and a synchronization display.

The expo is scheduled to take place from August 23-29 near Moscow.