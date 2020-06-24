Kalibr-Armed Russian Frigate to Join Mediterranean Naval Group - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A Russian frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has set sail from the Crimean base in Sevastopol to join a Mediterranean naval group, the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet announced Wednesday.

"The Admiral Makarov frigate of the Black Sea Fleet is on its way through the Black Sea straits of Bosporus and Dardanelles and heading for the Mediterranean.

The ship will join the forward-deployed naval force," the statement read.

This is the second time that the frigate will cross from the Black Sea into the Mediterranean since the start of the year. Kalibr missiles on its board have a long-range strike capability.