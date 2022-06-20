Kaliningrad rail ban in line with EU sanctions: Lithuania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Lithuania said Monday its ban on rail transit for EU-sanctioned goods through Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad was in line with European sanctions, after Moscow slammed the move and vowed a response.

"It's not Lithuania doing anything -- it's European sanctions that started working from the 17th of June," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told journalists in Luxembourg.

Clients had been informed of the blockage, which currently concerns the rail transport of steel products "and other goods made from iron ore", he said.

"It is done with consultation with the European Commission's and under the European Commission guidelines."