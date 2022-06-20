UrduPoint.com

Kaliningrad Rail Ban In Line With EU Sanctions: Lithuania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Kaliningrad rail ban in line with EU sanctions: Lithuania

Lithuania said Monday its ban on rail transit for EU-sanctioned goods through Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad was in line with European sanctions, after Moscow slammed the move and vowed a response

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Lithuania said Monday its ban on rail transit for EU-sanctioned goods through Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad was in line with European sanctions, after Moscow slammed the move and vowed a response.

"It's not Lithuania doing anything -- it's European sanctions that started working from the 17th of June," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told journalists in Luxembourg.

Clients had been informed of the blockage, which currently concerns the rail transport of steel products "and other goods made from iron ore", he said.

"It is done with consultation with the European Commission's and under the European Commission guidelines."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Luxembourg Kaliningrad Lithuania June From

Recent Stories

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completio ..

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of sentences

10 seconds ago
 Northern Sindh receives first monsoon rain

Northern Sindh receives first monsoon rain

12 seconds ago
 First phase of LG polls in Sindh to be held on Jun ..

First phase of LG polls in Sindh to be held on June 26: Election Commissioner Si ..

13 seconds ago
 Senators offer Fateha for Nuzhat Sadiq's mother

Senators offer Fateha for Nuzhat Sadiq's mother

15 seconds ago
 National Incubation Centre starts functioning at v ..

National Incubation Centre starts functioning at varsity's Elsa Kazi Campus

16 seconds ago
 DC visits city areas to monitor situation after ra ..

DC visits city areas to monitor situation after rain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.