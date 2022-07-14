UrduPoint.com

Kaliningrad Region Continues Seeking Complete Removal Of Transit Restrictions - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Kaliningrad Region Continues Seeking Complete Removal of Transit Restrictions - Governor

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The authorities of the Kaliningrad region continue to seek the complete removal of restrictions on transit of goods to the region through Lithuania from other regions of Russia, Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission published clarifications on the sanctions, according to which the transit of sanctioned Russian cargo is prohibited only by road, rail transit is allowed subject to the necessary control.

"We will continue to seek the complete removal of restrictions," the governor said on Telegram.

The decision is only the first step in solving the problem, a similar solution is required in terms of road transport, he added.

