Kaliningrad Region Proposes to Ban Movement of Goods Between Russia, Baltic States

KALININHRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Kaliningrad Region authorities have proposed to impose a full ban on movement of goods between the Baltic states and Russia, with exception of transit, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Monday.

"We propose to impose a complete ban on the movement of goods (including transit from third countries) as a retaliatory measure between the three Baltic countries and Russia (with an exception for the Kaliningrad Region)," Alikhanov said on Telegram.

He also said that the decision will load maritime carriers and provide the sanctions-affected Kaliningrad's ports with work.

Lithuania banned the transit of cement and alcohol from Russia to the Kaliningrad Region on Sunday as the European sanctions had come into effect.