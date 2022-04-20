Kaliningrad Region to Support Carriers Who Worked in EU Before Sanctions - Governor

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Kaliningrad Region carriers that previously worked in the EU and fell under anti-Russian sanctions will receive support from the regional authorities, they will be able to reorient themselves to transit to Russia, Governor Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.

"A fairly large number of Kaliningrad carriers worked on the European market. This is not only Poland.

It is also Germany, France - they did business in many places. Of course, the news with the closure is not very positive for them now, but they have opportunities, and they already are engaged, to refocus on transportation to Russia," the governor said in an interview with Sputnik.

As part of the fifth package of sanctions, the EU banned the transportation by road transport operators from Russia and Belarus on its territory, excluding medical and food products. Transit to Kaliningrad was not prohibited.