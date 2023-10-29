Open Menu

Kalle Rovanpera Wins Second Straight World Rally Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Kalle Rovanpera wins second straight world rally title

Passau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Kalle Rovanpera sealed his second straight world rally title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Finn finished second to Thierry Neuville in the Central European Rally to take an unassailable lead in the standings with one round of the season remaining.

"I am feeling really good," beamed Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion one day after his 22nd birthday.

"I am going to enjoy this one more than the first one," added the Toyota star.

"I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year.

The competition was tighter and we did a really good job."

He said the "biggest thank you" was reserved for his co-driver Jonne Haltunen.

"He is the world's best co-driver," he said.

Rovanpera was helped along the way when his teammate and only remaining title challenger Elfyn Evans crashed on Saturday.

The Welsh driver returned to the race on Sunday in a desperate bid to prolong the title battle, but in vain.

Related Topics

World Driver Job Lead Sunday Toyota Best Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

1 minute ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

1 hour ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

4 hours ago
DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

4 hours ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World