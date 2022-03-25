Kamala Harris Announces Moves to Protect Native Americans' Right to Vote - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Biden administration has unveiled a package of new measures to protect the rights of Native Americans to vote in the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a speech on Thursday.

"Today, we are also announcing new steps to protect the voting rights of members of Tribal Nations and Native communities," Harris said. "(O)ur administration is releasing a set of proposed actions that elections officials and Federal, state, and local policymakers ... must take to help secure the freedom to vote.

"

The measures include improving and expanding postal service in Native American communities so that more people can vote by mail and increasing the number of polling places in those communities to make in-person voting more accessible, Harris said.

Also, the National Institute of Standards and Technology is releasing a report proposing including more disabled people in the design of election procedures to reduce barriers to voting for disabled Americans, she added.