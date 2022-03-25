UrduPoint.com

Kamala Harris Announces Moves To Protect Native Americans' Right To Vote - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Kamala Harris Announces Moves to Protect Native Americans' Right to Vote - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Biden administration has unveiled a package of new measures to protect the rights of Native Americans to vote in the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a speech on Thursday.

"Today, we are also announcing new steps to protect the voting rights of members of Tribal Nations and Native communities," Harris said. "(O)ur administration is releasing a set of proposed actions that elections officials and Federal, state, and local policymakers ... must take to help secure the freedom to vote.

"

The measures include improving and expanding postal service in Native American communities so that more people can vote by mail and increasing the number of polling places in those communities to make in-person voting more accessible, Harris said.

Also, the National Institute of Standards and Technology is releasing a report proposing including more disabled people in the design of election procedures to reduce barriers to voting for disabled Americans, she added.

Related Topics

Election Technology Vote United States

Recent Stories

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

12 minutes ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

12 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

12 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regiona ..

Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regional issues

12 minutes ago
 Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal ..

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

12 minutes ago
 Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian en ..

Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian energy

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>