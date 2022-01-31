UrduPoint.com

Kamala Harris Drove Near Pipe Bomb During January 6 Riot - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:07 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris drove close to a makeshift explosive device planted near the Democratic National Committee headquarters during the January 6 riot, CNN reported on Monday, citing law enforcement sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris drove close to a makeshift explosive device planted near the Democratic National Committee headquarters during the January 6 riot, CNN reported on Monday, citing law enforcement sources.

Earlier in the month, Politico reported that Harris was inside the DNC building when a pipe bomb was discovered outside.

According to CNN, the vice president arrived at the building at about 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (16:30 GMT) and her motorcade passed through the garage leading to the parking deck where the bomb was later found.

At approximately 1:14 p.m. (18:14 GMT), Harris was evacuated from the building via an alternative route seven minutes after the bomb had been discovered.

Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for criminal offenses relating to the riot.

In March, the FBI released a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the Democrat and Republican national committees buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the individual.

