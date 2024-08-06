Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz, A State Governor, For VP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 11:33 PM
US VP Kamala Devi Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, thrusting the outspoken former Congressman into the national spotlight while adding a key ally to her stepped up campaign for the presidency
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) US VP Kamala Devi Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, thrusting the outspoken former Congressman into the national spotlight while adding a key ally to her stepped up campaign for the presidency.
Walz, 60, brings suburban-and-rural appeal and progressive patriotism to a competition where all three criteria are seen as helpful for Democrats to clinch a 2024 win against the Republican former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance.
The selection – which Ms. Harris personally delivered to Walz via a video call, according to US media reports – caps the Midwestern Democrat’s short but swift ascent from a relative unknown to a leading campaigner of the party’s attacks against Trump.
Walz emerged from an intensive vice presidential search from a shortlist that included half a dozen Democrats, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.
The vice president held in-person interviews with Walz, Shapiro and Kelly on Sunday.
A military veteran, former public school teacher and six-term congressman, Walz is now serving the sixth year of his eight-year stint as governor of the State.
He has been an ardent supporter of President Joe Biden and was a surrogate for his reelection campaign. After the president’s disastrous debate performance in June, Walz often took to the airwaves to defend Biden and boast about the administration’s accomplishments, even in the face of Democratic doubts.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From World
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold5 minutes ago
-
Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator25 minutes ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics35 minutes ago
-
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party35 minutes ago
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse45 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills45 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race55 minutes ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government55 minutes ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated1 hour ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse1 hour ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold1 hour ago