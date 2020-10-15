UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Staffer Contracts Covid-19: Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer contracts Covid-19: campaign

US presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris suspended travel Thursday after her communications director tested positive for Covid-19, the campaign said, adding that Harris had not come into "close contact" with the staffer

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :US presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris suspended travel Thursday after her communications director tested positive for Covid-19, the campaign said, adding that Harris had not come into "close contact" with the staffer.

A non-staff flight crew member also tested positive, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Harris did not need to quarantine, O'Malley Dillon added, but "out of an abundance of caution" would cancel travel and campaign virtually before hitting the road again on October 19.

Both individuals flew with the Democratic senator on October 8. All three were masked, O'Malley Dillon said.

Harris has conducted two PCR tests since then, both negative, the Democratic campaign said, and she had not been in contact with either individual for 48 hours before they tested positive.

The announcement is the latest blip in a presidential campaign that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, and comes two weeks to the day after President Donald Trump tested positive for the disease.

Related Topics

Trump Road Dillon October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Emily in Paris': How we love making fun of the Fr ..

29 seconds ago

Police nab drug peddler with 70 liter raw wine

30 seconds ago

Seven shot dead during east Sudan protest: medics

32 seconds ago

Pashinyan: Turkey Using Its Military, Pakistani Ar ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses quality maintenance at Pan ..

5 minutes ago

African Union official suggests talks with Sahel e ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.