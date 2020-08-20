UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamala Harris, The 'Momala' Of Her Blended American Family

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:12 PM

Kamala Harris, the 'Momala' of her blended American family

Kamala Harris accepted her historic vice presidential nomination Wednesday after being introduced by three of her closest female relatives, a symbol of the central role women have played in her trailblazing life and could have in November's election

Wilmington, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Kamala Harris accepted her historic vice presidential nomination Wednesday after being introduced by three of her closest female relatives, a symbol of the central role women have played in her trailblazing life and could have in November's election.

Known as "Momala" to her two step-children, the 55-year-old US senator and daughter of immigrants has embraced her status as the first woman of color on a major party ticket, and outlined a future of possibilities if she and presidential candidate Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.

But in the most important speech of her political life she also turned to the women that lifted her up.

Speaking on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave American women the right to vote, Harris represents the extraordinary potential for members of a critical Democratic constituency -- women of color -- who have benefited from the battles waged by those who came before.

"These women inspired us to pick up the torch, and fight on," Harris said in her remarks to the convention.

Harris has repeatedly stressed she puts family first, and for her, the woman whose shoulders she stands on is her late mother Shyamala, a highly respected cancer researcher who emigrated from India.

Shyamala met her future husband -- Harris's Jamaican-born father -- while demonstrating for civil rights on the streets of Berkeley, California.

"Oh, how I wish she were here tonight, but I know she's looking down on me from above," Harris said.

When Harris's mother gave birth to her in Oakland, "she probably could have never imagined that I would be standing before you now, speaking these words: I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America." - 'You're a rock' - Three relatives invited her to accept the nomination: her younger sister Maya Harris; niece Meena Harris; and Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Harris's husband Douglas Emhoff, whom she married in 2014 -- and has just taken a sabbatical to support his wife's campaign.

"You're a rock, not just for our dad, but for three generations of our big, blended family," Ella said in a video montage played during the virtual convention.

"You showed me the importance of public service, and made sure I grew up surrounded by smart, strong, ambitious women every day," added niece Meena, a lawyer and author of a children's book focusing on the life of her mother and aunt.

Harris's sister, who served as a policy analyst in Hillary Clinton's ill-fated 2016 campaign, recalls how Kamala would "be there in a flash" to defend Maya if a kid picked on her.

"Well now we've got your back as you and Joe fight to protect our democracy," she said.

Women will play a critical role in this year's election, as suburban women in particular have begun leaning away from Trump. Polls show most Americans approve of Biden picking Harris as his running mate.

Harris appeared confident in a plum-colored suit, sometimes holding up her two fists as she urged Americans to "fight with conviction (for) the America we know is possible." But the speech that would normally be delivered to a packed house, with traditional confetti or roars of applause, was made in a crowdless room in Wilmington, Delaware, without any of the stagecraft of a typical political convention.

The entire event has been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and when Biden came out to congratulate her, it was at a safe but awkward social distance.

Harris will square off with Trump's Vice President Mike Pence during a debate on October 7, and if sparks fly, she'll be prepared, Harris's close friend Stacey Johnson-Batiste told CNN on Wednesday.

"Kamala is fierce, and she's a fighter," she said.

Related Topics

Election India Democracy Vote Hillary Clinton Married Trump Wife Douglas Berkeley Wilmington Oakland United States October November Women 2016 Cancer Family Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh Cabinet approves carving out Keamari dist fr ..

1 second ago

Russia Intercepts 2 NATO Spy Planes Near Border Ov ..

3 seconds ago

Russia Has No Aim to Dominate in Space, Pursues St ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo to visit UN to trigger Iran sanctions 'snap ..

3 minutes ago

German shares lose 1.14 pct at start of trading

3 minutes ago

Five held for selling petrol, gas refilling illega ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.