Kamala Harris to Deliver Rebuttal to Trump Convention Speech on Thursday - Biden Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will deliver the rebuttal to President Donald Trump's speech to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday night, the Joe Biden election campaign announced in a press release.

"On Thursday, August 27, Kamala Harris will deliver remarks in Washington, DC on President Trump's failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout," the release said on Wednesday.

Harris would also spell out Democratic plans to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and proposed economic plans for a Biden administration, the release said.

"She will highlight the Biden-Harris plan to contain COVID-19 and build a different path forward in America," the release said.

Political analysts criticized the Biden campaign for failing to spell out in detail their alternative plans for combating the novel coronavirus, dealing with riots in parts of the United States and reviving the US economy, at their own national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week.