Kamala Harris To Visit Bay Area On Wednesday, Spokesperson Confirms

Sun 05th September 2021

Kamala Harris to Visit Bay Area on Wednesday, Spokesperson Confirms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will start her trip to California, which had been postponed because of the Kabul airport suicide bombing, next week, her spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

"CONFIRMED: On Wednesday, September 8th, VP [Vice President Kamala Harris] will travel to the Bay Area. More details to come!" Sanders said on Twitter on Saturday.

No further details have been released on the upcoming visit. According to US media reports, Harris will be campaigning for California Governor Gavin Newsom this Wednesday.

The vice president was supposed to travel to the Bay Area a couple of weeks ago, but the August 26 suicide bombing at the international airport in the Afghan capital forced her to stay in Washington.

The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack, which killed 13 US troops and injured fifteen others.

The last of the US forces departed Afghanistan in the early hours of August 31.

