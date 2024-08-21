(@FahadShabbir)

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) He met Kamala Harris on a blind date, and now Doug Emhoff is trying to convince Americans of his wife's merits after the country's equally whirlwind introduction to the Democratic nominee.

The first "Second Gentleman" in US history is speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, in what Harris's campaign views as a crucial moment in rounding out the vice president's public image.

The 59-year-old Emhoff, who gave up his own lucrative career as an entertainment lawyer to support Harris in the White House, was to paint a picture of a stepmother to a very modern blended family.

"I love you and I'm so proud of how you're stepping up for all of us," Emhoff was to say, according to extracts released by the campaign.

"She did it for me and our family. Now that the country needs her, she's showing you what we already know: She's ready to lead, she brings both joy and toughness to this task, and she will be a great president who we will all be proud of.

"

The energetic Emhoff was also expected to tell Democrats in Chicago about his own story and background as he looks to become the first ever "First Gentleman" to a trailblazing woman president.

For the Harris campaign, Emhoff's primetime address will play a crucial role in familiarizing Americans with Harris after she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket less than a month ago.

He has taken a very visible role as cheerleader-in-chief for his 59-year-old wife ever since Biden first picked her as his running mate back in 2020.

More recently, the father-of-two has been her attack dog against Donald Trump as the Republican former president unleashes personal and racially tinged insults at the Democrat.

"Mr Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name," Emhoff said in a recent video, referring to Trump's habit of mispronouncing Kamala.

"After the election, you can just call her Madam President."