Kamala's Coda: What's Next For Defeated US VP Harris?
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) For months US Vice President Kamala Harris was laser-focused on one potentially career-defining, history-making goal -- becoming the first woman entrusted with the keys to the White House.
But defeat to Donald Trump in November's election stripped the Democrat of a place in the pantheon of US presidents, and left America wondering what's next for a politician whose meteoric rise has come crashing to an abrupt halt.
After spending a few days in Hawaii following the disappointment of November 5, the 60-year-old former prosecutor has begun lifting the veil on her future ambitions.
"I am staying in the fight," she declared during a call with party donors, without elaborating on how that might look.
Washington is abuzz with speculation over Harris's next move, with some commentators predicting a bid for the governor's mansion in her home state of California when Gavin Newsom vacates the premises in 2026.
In the United States, governorships are prestige positions, since many states are the size of countries -- California's economy would be the world's fifth largest -- and the men and women who run them act as quasi-presidents.
A full term or two governing California -- which has only ever been led by white men -- would be a fitting culmination to a trailblazing career in which Harris has shattered multiple glass ceilings.
She has longstanding relationships with local officialdom and much of the infrastructure already in place, as it was only seven years ago that she left the California attorney general's office to become a US senator.
But leading the country's most populous state would also give Harris "an enormous platform" to reassert herself as a political heavyweight on the national stage, notes political scientist Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton University.
Recent Stories
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
More Stories From World
-
Romania's economic troubles fuel far-right rise5 minutes ago
-
Researchers analyse DNA from dung to save Laos elephants5 minutes ago
-
North Korea's Kim, Russian minister agree to boost military ties5 minutes ago
-
'Slap in the face': Chad stuns France with goodbye5 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election15 minutes ago
-
Chiefs hold off Raiders to clinch NFL playoff berth15 minutes ago
-
Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom15 minutes ago
-
Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom15 minutes ago
-
Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand15 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says NATO guarantees can end 'hot stage' of war15 minutes ago
-
Hawks top Cavs again, reach NBA Cup knockout rounds25 minutes ago
-
England strike twice to have New Zealand in trouble in first Test25 minutes ago