Kambuzia Partovi, Iranian Film Writer-director, Dies Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

Kambuzia Partovi, Iranian film writer-director, dies of coronavirus

Movie director Kambuzia Partovi, who scripted the only Iranian film to win a Golden Lion in Venice, died on Tuesday of the novel coronavirus, the Islamic republic's film body said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Movie director Kambuzia Partovi, who scripted the only Iranian film to win a Golden Lion in Venice, died on Tuesday of the novel coronavirus, the Islamic republic's film body said.

Partovi, one of the "most influential filmmakers of Iranian children's cinema", died in Tehran's Dey hospital aged 64, the Farabi Foundation said in a message of condolence on its website.

Born in Rasht in northern Iran, Partovi began his directing career in the 1980s with "Mahi" ("The Fish") and quickly became an important figure in Iranian children's cinema -- but he did not limit himself to the genre.

As a scriptwriter, Partovi worked with several well-known Iranian filmmakers, including Abbas Kiarostami, Jafar Panahi and Majid Majidi.

He won four scriptwriting awards from Tehran's Fajr Festival, the most among his peers.

