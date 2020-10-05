Kamchatka Environment Incident Unlikely Human-Induced - Russian Natural Resources Minister

The environmental incident in Kamchatka was unlikely caused by human-induced factors, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The environmental incident in Kamchatka was unlikely caused by human-induced factors, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin told reporters.

"Today, analyzes of soil, water, both from the river and from the ocean, were brought to Moscow so that the Russian academy of Sciences and any other bodies that deem it necessary to understand this could do an analysis in more detail. We at Rosprirodnadzor are confident in our analyzes and we hope that today, the comparison of spectral maps for any chemical agents will confirm that, most likely, it is not man-made," Kobylkin said.

According to him, some RAS academics put forward a hypothesis about the natural cause of the disaster.

"After storms, there is an increase in the toxicity of microorganisms in this zone, which leads to changes in oxygen, and because of this, these phenomena can occur. This is observed very often in the area of the Japanese islands," the minister said.