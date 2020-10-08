Kamchatka Governor Says No Toxins Found in Avacha Bay, Radiation Level Normal

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Governor of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov told Sputnik that no toxins had been found in the Avacha Bay despite the reports about massive sea pollution, adding that the radiation level is also normal.

In mid-September, the Kamchatka authorities sounded alarmed about suspected water pollution after local surfers reported signs of poisoning upon contact with water in the affected area. Additionally, footage of numerous dead marine animals has been circulated on the internet. A Federal inquiry has been launched into the matter.

"As of today, one can say that the main conclusion is that no poisonous substances, toxins - that could result in such high mortality of aquatic organisms - have been found so far.

In particular, one can say that the heptyl tests turned out negative despite numerous rumors in social networks," Solodov said.

He said that some tests showed an exceeded level of oil products and phenol, but that could not result in such deadly consequences for aquatic organisms.

"The level of radiation is normal, tests are being conducted every day in all places," the governor stressed.

He added that scientists continued to look for causes of the environmental disaster.