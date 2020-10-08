UrduPoint.com
Kamchatka Rivers Turned Out To Be Much More Polluted Than Ocean - Watchdog

Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Rivers flowing into the Avacha Bay in Kamchatka turned out to be polluted with phosphates and phenols many times more than the ocean itself, documents of Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor showed.

Samples were taken in the Avacha Bay, in rivers Taenka, Khalaktyrka, Kirpichnaya, as well as in Khalaktyrskoe Lake.

The heaviest pollution was detected in the Kirpichnaya River right prior to the place it is flowing into Lake Khalaktyrskoye. The level of phosphates there exceeds the allowed level 10.8-fold, iron ” 6.7-fold, ammonium ” 6.2-fold, phenols ” 2.9-fold.

