Kamindu Mendis half-century steadies Sri Lanka

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis staged a back-to-wall half-century against New Zealand Wednesday, as the hosts reached 178 for five at tea on day one of the first Test.

Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch, but a 72-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Kamindu helped them fight back.

Kamindu, player of the Series for Sri Lanka during their recent tour of England, was unbeaten on 61, including eight boundaries.

Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke had earlier rattled Sri Lanka's top order, taking two wickets as the hosts reached 88 at lunch.

The Kiwis took a gamble by leaving out veteran pacer Matt Henry, but O'Rourke, 23, soon justified his inclusion.

He surprised Dimuth Karunaratne with extra bounce in the fourth over and the left-hander nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, departing on two.

Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka, fresh from a match-winning performance against England last week, was cleaned up by a yorker that swung in late after posting 27.

Fourth ball after lunch, Dinesh Chandimal clipped a Tim Southee delivery to mid-wicket, where Michael Bracewell took a diving catch.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was then bowled through the gate, with part-time spin bowler Glenn Philips tasting success in his first over.

Mathews, who was forced to retire after a blow to his thumb, returned to bat before being dismissed at 36 in the last over before tea -- nicking O'Rourke to the wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka last won a Test series against New Zealand in 2009.

In the time since, the Black Caps have won four and drawn two series against the hosts.

World Test Championship points are on the line and the Black Caps are third behind India and Australia in the table. Sri Lanka are fifth.

The first Test, on the imposing grounds beneath the walls of the 17th century Galle Fort, will have a rest day on Saturday when Sri Lanka votes at a presidential election.

The second Test will also be played in Galle, from September 26.