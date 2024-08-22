Kanaani: Parliament vote of confidence to new cabinet ‘strong support’ for Iran foreign policy

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that parliament’s vote of confidence for the entire cabinet members of President Masoud Pezeshkian serves as a strong support to pursue the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

“Parliament’s vote of confidence to all the ministers proposed by President Pezeshkian, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, is a strong support for pursuing an inclusive, active and effective foreign policy by the Foreign Ministry”, Kanaani said on X social media platform on Wednesday.

He made the comment after lawmakers gave their vote of confidence to all the 19 ministers picked by President Pezeshkian for the cabinet of the 14th administration.