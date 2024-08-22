- Home
- World
- Kanaani: Parliament vote of confidence to new cabinet ‘strong support’ for Iran foreign policy
Kanaani: Parliament Vote Of Confidence To New Cabinet ‘strong Support’ For Iran Foreign Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that parliament’s vote of confidence for the entire cabinet members of President Masoud Pezeshkian serves as a strong support to pursue the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.
“Parliament’s vote of confidence to all the ministers proposed by President Pezeshkian, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, is a strong support for pursuing an inclusive, active and effective foreign policy by the Foreign Ministry”, Kanaani said on X social media platform on Wednesday.
He made the comment after lawmakers gave their vote of confidence to all the 19 ministers picked by President Pezeshkian for the cabinet of the 14th administration.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
'Pure mentality': German champions Leverkusen start season with last-gasp win21 minutes ago
-
Iceland's volcanic eruption slows as lava flows from second fissure41 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win7 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government7 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day7 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking7 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 177 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'7 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics8 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix8 hours ago