Kandahar Mosque Blast Staged by 4 People, Including 3 Suicide Attackers - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar was caused by four people, including three suicide attackers, a local source told Sputnik, adding that one gunman opened fire at guards near the mosque.

A source in health authorities said that the number of those injured increased to 70.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the explosion killed 32 people and injured 53 others.