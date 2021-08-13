Kandahar Seizure Does Not Mean Taliban Ready to Take Control Over Kabul - Russian Diplomat

The capture of Kandahar, which is Afghanistan's second-biggest city, by the Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) does not mean that they are ready to seize the capital as well, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The capture of Kandahar, which is Afghanistan's second-biggest city, by the Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) does not mean that they are ready to seize the capital as well, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kandahar seizure does not open any door," the diplomat said, asked if the new developments mean that the Taliban are now ready to take control over Kabul.

Kabulov also expressed confidence that peace negotiations will continue anyway, since "the Taliban cannot seize Kabul and have not yet done it."