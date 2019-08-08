Kandaharis Prioritize Peace Over Decision on Afghan Governance as Doha Talks Show Promise

(@FahadShabbir)

As the US-Taliban peace talks seem to be gaining momentum, residents of Kandahar, one of the most populated Afghan cities and the erstwhile Taliban capital, told Sputnik that they want to first see peace restored in the country and only afterward consider whether the country should be run by an elected government or the Taliban

Since current and former leaders of the Taliban come mainly from Kandahar province, this Pashtun-populated area that shares a long border with Pakistan had long been the main seat of the radical movement, which then spread to neighboring provinces and ultimately turned into a power that ruled the country for years.

The Taliban regime collapsed after the 2001 invasion of the United States, which accused the movement of providing a safe haven to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).

After years of fighting against the Taliban in what has become the longest US war in history, Washington is holding peace talks with the movement in a bid to reach a deal that would see foreign troops pull out and give assurances that Afghanistan would not be used as a safe haven by international terrorists.

The latest round of talks started in Doha on Saturday. After US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that "excellent progress" had been made in the negotiations, hopes arose that deal would be finalized soon.

PEACE, DEVELOPMENT AS CORE DEMANDS

To get an overall vision of what Kandaharis think about post-deal future of Afghanistan, Sputnik approached residents of various parts of the province from a student to a private company employee all of whom were unanimous in their desire for peace and an elected government.

"We want peace, we want a good government where elections happen, people elect their leader, we don't want imposed government," Zubair Kaka, a resident of the Shah Wali Kot district of the Kandahar province, told Sputnik.

Sayeed Muhammad Gul, an employee of a private company in the city of Kandahar, agreed that people would be satisfied with any government that took care of the economy and education.

"This is not a good question to compare both [government and the Taliban]. For us whoever serves the public and provides education is better. So obviously the government has provided better education and development. No one wants fighting: they are just killing each other, nothing else," Gul told Sputnik.

While those living in Taliban-captured territories had to confront bans and restrictions installed by their rule, some of those who stayed in government controlled-areas also would prefer to see peace before choosing between the government and the Taliban.

"The republic of Afghanistan represents Afghans, the government is established based on people choice in a democratic process. We do not have any problem with any of the side, we all want war to end," Dawood Durani, a resident of Kandahar city, told Sputnik.

Ahmad Qadir, a resident of Zhari district, echoed Durani's position.

"They are all Afghans, it doesn't mean we like Taliban or government, they all must unite, abandon fighting and live together in peace. If we do not unite, no one unites us," Qadir told Sputnik.

Abdul Wahab, a Kandahar university student, in turn, recalled that civilians were being killed by both government and Taliban forces as hostilities continued ravaging the country.

"I'm a simple resident, both are killing us - one in villages and another in the cities. We hear news of dead bodies every day, we want to live in peace, only Afghans are the victims," Wahab told Sputnik.

SECURITY SITUATION IN FORMER TALIBAN SEAT

The security situation in Kandahar is, meanwhile, worsening, with more reports of insurgency coming almost every day.

Maruf, Shorabak, Maiwand, Shah Wali, Ghorak, Minashin, Nesh and Khakrez are the districts where the Taliban have stepped up their activity and control more territory than ever.

Tadin Khan Achakzai, who took over as police commander of the province after his brother, Gen. Abdul Raziq Achakzai, was assassinated by the Taliban last year, said that the government forces were still powerful in the province.

"It is the season of fighting, we made Taliban failed in the province, recently we killed almost 100 Taliban fighters. Some of Taliban are now escaped to Zabul province and some to Pakistan. The death of General Razeq, was a tragedy and big loss, but it doesn't affect the fighting," Tadin Khan told Sputnik.

The Taliban, in turn, refuted the government's claims.

"We have intensified fighting, our operation is at its peak, we have gained more territories than ever," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

As the fighting between the government and the Taliban continues, both claim precision in their attacks, but the protracted conflict still claims the lives of civilians.

"The war parties do not care about civilians, wherever is fighting there are civilian casualties," Kandahar human rights commission chief, Fakhruddin Fayez, told Sputnik.

According to Fayez, both sides are "violating international laws," with the Taliban intensifying bombings and the government stepping up its security operations.