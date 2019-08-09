UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kandaharis Turn To Shrines, Spiritual Mentors To Find Solace Amid Afghan War Hardships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:25 PM

Kandaharis Turn to Shrines, Spiritual Mentors to Find Solace Amid Afghan War Hardships

The southern Afghan province of Kandahar is known for its shrines and spiritual mentors, whose practices are, however, often criticized for going against the Islamic teachings, but locals still turn to them in the apparent hope of finding consolation amid poverty and hardships created by the years-long conflict in their country

KANDAHAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The southern Afghan province of Kandahar is known for its shrines and spiritual mentors, whose practices are, however, often criticized for going against the Islamic teachings, but locals still turn to them in the apparent hope of finding consolation amid poverty and hardships created by the years-long conflict in their country.

There are plenty of shrines and mentors across Afghanistan, but many of them are concentrated in Kandahar, an ancient Pashtun-populated region that also used to serve as the de facto Taliban capital.

Many of the locals interviewed by Sputnik believed in shrines and mentors as a way to get closer to God. They considered this an Islamic act, believing that they could thereby get rewarded by God. People often even turn to shrines and mentors instead of going to doctors.

CHEATING, DECEPTION ARE ALL COMMON

Unlike others, Ulfat Yar, a Kandahar resident, criticized the so-called manjawars or custodians of shrines who receive tributes in the name of saints from the people and act as mentors, saying that they committed many bad deeds, including smoking. He also warned that there were frauds among those posing as "mentors."

"Every man can make himself a mentor, some people turn and cheat to make money on fake faces. They ... [claim] to know about secrets and deceive people referring to them," Yar said.

Another local resident, Hafizullah, despite sincerely believing that mentors were close to God, acknowledged that there were also "bad" people among them.

"Prayers of good mentors are accepted, but there are also fake shrines and mentors which deceive people and should be prevented. Shrines have mostly been used as entertainment places that people visit," Hafizullah said.

Men are not only ones who believe in shrines. Women often go to them to get cured or pray for fertility and, if they do get pregnant, pray for a baby boy to be sent to them.

"We refer to those who are really good mentors and to those who are really close to God, but among mentors there are some fake people just struggling to cheat people and find money," Haji Habibullah, a Kandahar resident, said.

Shrines in Kandahar notably attract not only locals but also people from neighboring provinces.

In war-stricken Afghanistan, which significantly relies on external support, people with lower incomes at times prefer to turn to shrines and spiritual mentors just because going to doctors or doing anything else would be too expensive.

The problem is that these mentors are often not really adequate people, who themselves suffer from various addictions and need help.

According to Zalmai Kakar, a resident of Kandahar province, "manjawars" at the Shireen Jan Agha shrine smoke hashish and encourage visitors to start smoking it too.

"The youths are told that if they want [their wishes] to be fulfilled, they should do drugs with the mentors and appoint youths to bring other youths from isolated areas as new customers," Kakar said.

A number of local shrines have been converted to places of entertainment where people flock to in order to spend their leisure time and celebrate holidays.

Some shrines even host festivals, of dog and bird fighting, and people go to such shows even though they are forbidden in islam. Spiritual mentors and their followers, however, sometimes make their own religion and say such fighting is a legal act in Islam.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Drugs Holidays Visit Kandahar Man Money Women God All From

Recent Stories

Italy's M5S Adheres to $875 Basic Income Promise A ..

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council Addresses Latest Astana-Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Botticelli's Madonna Della Loggia Painting to Be D ..

9 minutes ago

ICT Chief Commissioner directs foolproof security ..

9 minutes ago

Prisoners get 60 days relief in jail term

9 minutes ago

Knives Sold Via Facebook Marketplace in Violation ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.