Kandaharis Turn to Shrines, Spiritual Mentors to Find Solace Amid Afghan War Hardships

KANDAHAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The southern Afghan province of Kandahar is known for its shrines and spiritual mentors, whose practices are, however, often criticized for going against the Islamic teachings, but locals still turn to them in the apparent hope of finding consolation amid poverty and hardships created by the years-long conflict in their country.

There are plenty of shrines and mentors across Afghanistan, but many of them are concentrated in Kandahar, an ancient Pashtun-populated region that also used to serve as the de facto Taliban capital.

Many of the locals interviewed by Sputnik believed in shrines and mentors as a way to get closer to God. They considered this an Islamic act, believing that they could thereby get rewarded by God. People often even turn to shrines and mentors instead of going to doctors.

CHEATING, DECEPTION ARE ALL COMMON

Unlike others, Ulfat Yar, a Kandahar resident, criticized the so-called manjawars or custodians of shrines who receive tributes in the name of saints from the people and act as mentors, saying that they committed many bad deeds, including smoking. He also warned that there were frauds among those posing as "mentors."

"Every man can make himself a mentor, some people turn and cheat to make money on fake faces. They ... [claim] to know about secrets and deceive people referring to them," Yar said.

Another local resident, Hafizullah, despite sincerely believing that mentors were close to God, acknowledged that there were also "bad" people among them.

"Prayers of good mentors are accepted, but there are also fake shrines and mentors which deceive people and should be prevented. Shrines have mostly been used as entertainment places that people visit," Hafizullah said.

Men are not only ones who believe in shrines. Women often go to them to get cured or pray for fertility and, if they do get pregnant, pray for a baby boy to be sent to them.

"We refer to those who are really good mentors and to those who are really close to God, but among mentors there are some fake people just struggling to cheat people and find money," Haji Habibullah, a Kandahar resident, said.

Shrines in Kandahar notably attract not only locals but also people from neighboring provinces.

In war-stricken Afghanistan, which significantly relies on external support, people with lower incomes at times prefer to turn to shrines and spiritual mentors just because going to doctors or doing anything else would be too expensive.

The problem is that these mentors are often not really adequate people, who themselves suffer from various addictions and need help.

According to Zalmai Kakar, a resident of Kandahar province, "manjawars" at the Shireen Jan Agha shrine smoke hashish and encourage visitors to start smoking it too.

"The youths are told that if they want [their wishes] to be fulfilled, they should do drugs with the mentors and appoint youths to bring other youths from isolated areas as new customers," Kakar said.

A number of local shrines have been converted to places of entertainment where people flock to in order to spend their leisure time and celebrate holidays.

Some shrines even host festivals, of dog and bird fighting, and people go to such shows even though they are forbidden in islam. Spiritual mentors and their followers, however, sometimes make their own religion and say such fighting is a legal act in Islam.