Kandinsky Artworks' Returning From Seoul Exhibition to Moscow Is on Schedule - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The return of the artworks by Wassily Kandinsky from to an exhibition in Seoul to Russia is on schedule, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told Sputnik on Monday.

"Everything is on schedule," Lyubimova said when asked at what stage the return of the artworks is.

The exhibition entitled "Kandinsky, Malevich and the Russian Avant-Garde: Revolutionary Art" was held in Seoul from December 31, 2021, to April 17 with the assistance of the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts, the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum, the Surikov Krasnoyarsk Art Museum, and the Primorsky State Art Gallery. It brought together 75 paintings by 49 Russian avant-garde artists. The artworks were stuck in South Korea due to lack of flights according to the organizers.