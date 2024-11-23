Kane Hat-trick Sends Bayern Eight Points Clear
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A second-half Harry Kane hat-trick took Bayern Munich to a 3-0 home win over Augsburg on Friday, sending them eight clear atop the table ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern, still yet to lose in the league in 2024-25, were dominant throughout but kept at bay by some dogged defending from their Bavarian neighbours.
With 61 minutes gone, the ball connected with Augsburg's Mads Pedersen's outstretched arm in the box, bringing the England captain to the spot after a VAR review.
Kane cooly converted to give Bayern the lead.
In stoppage time, Kane went down in the box after contact from Keven Schlotterbeck and Bayern were again awarded a penalty after a VAR review, which the 31-year-old converted.
Schlotterbeck was sent from the field after picking up a second yellow for his challenge.
Kane then added a third, this time controlling a cross and heading in, his seventh hat-trick since joining Bayern.
"We knew it would be difficult to break them down. We knew we had to be patient," Kane told DAZN.
"At halftime that's what we said, 'we just have to keep doing what we're doing'. Thankfully we got the penalty to open the game up and then did well to kill the game off."
The England captain now has 14 goals in 11 league games for Bayern this season, five of which have come from the spot.
"I work on them a lot. They're a big part of the game. They helped us again today.
"Of course I've missed many at training, but that's the time to miss them," Kane laughed.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship table3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 minutes ago
-
Louis, Athanaze agony as Windies build Test edge over Bangladesh13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results13 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results13 minutes ago
-
'Unique' Netherlands beat Germany to reach first Davis Cup final33 minutes ago
-
Budget, debt: Trump's Treasury chief faces urgent challenges33 minutes ago
-
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion7 hours ago
-
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 hours ago
-
Putin vows more tests of nuke-capable missile fired at Ukraine8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago