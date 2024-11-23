Open Menu

Kane Hat-trick Sends Bayern Eight Points Clear

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Kane hat-trick sends Bayern eight points clear

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A second-half Harry Kane hat-trick took Bayern Munich to a 3-0 home win over Augsburg on Friday, sending them eight clear atop the table ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern, still yet to lose in the league in 2024-25, were dominant throughout but kept at bay by some dogged defending from their Bavarian neighbours.

With 61 minutes gone, the ball connected with Augsburg's Mads Pedersen's outstretched arm in the box, bringing the England captain to the spot after a VAR review.

Kane cooly converted to give Bayern the lead.

In stoppage time, Kane went down in the box after contact from Keven Schlotterbeck and Bayern were again awarded a penalty after a VAR review, which the 31-year-old converted.

Schlotterbeck was sent from the field after picking up a second yellow for his challenge.

Kane then added a third, this time controlling a cross and heading in, his seventh hat-trick since joining Bayern.

"We knew it would be difficult to break them down. We knew we had to be patient," Kane told DAZN.

"At halftime that's what we said, 'we just have to keep doing what we're doing'. Thankfully we got the penalty to open the game up and then did well to kill the game off."

The England captain now has 14 goals in 11 league games for Bayern this season, five of which have come from the spot.

"I work on them a lot. They're a big part of the game. They helped us again today.

"Of course I've missed many at training, but that's the time to miss them," Kane laughed.

Related Topics

Augsburg Lead From PSG Bayern Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

58 minutes ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

10 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

10 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

10 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

10 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

10 hours ago
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

10 hours ago
 Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

10 hours ago
 Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

9 hours ago
 Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

10 hours ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

10 hours ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

10 hours ago

More Stories From World