Kane, Olise run riot as Bayern thump Bremen

(@FahadShabbir)

Bremen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Michael Olise scored twice and record-setting Harry Kane was on target again as Bayern Munich ran riot in a 5-0 victory at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The big win continued Bayern's stunning week, with a 6-1 win at promoted Holstein Kiel followed by a 9-2 home victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Kane created Olise's 23rd-minute opener and the goalscorer then turned provider, dribbling down the right and threading a perfect pass for Jamal Musiala to score shortly afterwards.

Olise, who arrived from Crystal Palace in the summer, then assisted Kane's 57th-minute goal, the England captain's 10th goal so far for Bayern this season in six games all competitions.

Olise scored again and Kane set up Serge Gnabry to make it five against Bremen, whose only win against Bayern dating back to 2008 came this January in Munich.

Kane scored his first Bundesliga goal on debut at Bremen in August last year and now has 41 league strikes, more than any other English player.

His goal on Saturday took him past Jadon Sancho's 40 in the German top flight with Borussia Dortmund.

"We've got so much quality up front and we're having fun playing football," Musiala told Sky. "But we will face tougher opponents."

Bayern host champions Bayer Leverkusen next Saturday.

Fellow top-four rivals Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and RB Leipzig all play on Sunday, but Bayern are guaranteed to finish the weekend in top spot as the only side to have won all four of their opening league matches.

In Saturday's late game, goals from Hugo Larsson and Omar Marmoush took Eintracht Frankfurt past Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 and into third spot.

Hugo Ekitike laid on a ball for Ansgar Knauff, who found Larsson in front of goal for a tap in after 31 minutes.

With 10 minutes remaining, Marmoush finished off a superb team move and bamboozled Ko Itakura before blasting into the top of the net, the Egyptian's fourth goal in four league games this season.

"We've got a strong defensive mentality -- and what Omar Marmoush did at the end, it's world class again," Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoeller told Sky.

Two goals in the opening six minutes put Union Berlin on course for a 2-1 win at home against Hoffenheim.

Tom Rothe and Jeong Woo-yeong scored early for the home side but a 67th-minute goal from former Union forward Marius Buelter set things up for a nervy finish in the German capital.

Union however dug deep to win their second match of the season and keep their unbeaten record alive, while Hoffenheim have lost their past three in the league.

Under-pressure Hoffenheim manager Pellegrino Matarazzo appeared to hit out against the club after the match.

"If I say something, the fire will get bigger," Matarazzo told Sky. "I'm doing the best job I can with this team."

Freiburg scored three goals in 11 second-half minutes to win 3-0 at Heidenheim, with Italy midfielder Vincenzo Grifo getting a double after Ritsu Doan opened the scoring.

An 89th-minute goal from Shuto Machino snared a 2-2 draw for Holstein Kiel at Bochum, giving the promoted side their first-ever point in the top division.

Kiel took the lead through a Benedikt Pichler goal after 15 minutes but Matus Bero and Lukas Daschner both scored to give Bochum a 2-1 advantage at half-time.