Kane Tells Bayern To 'keep Learning' After Leverkusen Stroll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Leverkusen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane urged his team not to get carried away by their 5-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and insisted they "keep learning".

Kane scored once and set up Alphonso Davies for the other goal as Bayern eased to a 2-0 win in the second leg in Leverkusen on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals in convincing fashion.

"I think we showed what type of team we are. We want to grow in the competition. We've had some results in this competition that haven't been great and I feel like we've learned from that," Kane told Amazon Prime.

"I feel like we're going to have to keep learning as we go further but, you know, we're in the quarter-final now where Bayern Munich should be and we want to keep pushing.

Bayern will play three-time European champions Inter Milan in the last eight after Kane became the first English player to score 10 goals in a season in the history of the European Cup or the Champions League.

"The San Siro is a tough place to go but any team we play, we can cause them problems," he said.

"We will prepare well. And try and find areas we can hurt them but it's a chance to get into a semi-final over Champions League so we'll be ready."

