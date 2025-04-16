Open Menu

Kane Urges Bayern To Hit The Mark Against Inter In Champions League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Kane urges Bayern to hit the mark against Inter in Champions League

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Harry Kane said Tuesday that he hoped he and his Bayern Munich teammates will be clinical in front of goal in their Champions League showdown with Inter Milan, after wasteful finishing in recent matches.

Bayern trail Inter 2-1 ahead of Wednesday's decisive second leg at the San Siro after failing to capitalise on their opportunities in Bavaria last week and allowing Davide Frattesi to hit the Germans with a late sucker punch.

Kane and company were also wasteful in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at the weekend which however did not lead to their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga being cut.

"It's more worrying if we weren't creating chances... The keepers in the last couple of games have made some really good saves. We've hit the post, we've hit the crossbar. That's just the way football is sometimes," Kane told reporters.

"But I think that gives us belief, the fact that we're having those chances. The last two games, even though the results haven't been what we wanted, we still played at a really high level.

"If we want to qualify, we're going to have to take some big ones tomorrow."

Kane criticised Inter for celebrating "like they won the tie" after defeat in the first leg, the first for Bayern at home in the Champions League since 2021.

But the England captain said that was down to emotions running high after conceding a late winner and wasn't a motivating factor for Bayern.

- Turn the tide -

"We have enough motivation anyway," said Kane.

"I think we believe that we can turn the tide around first and foremost... So we have that belief.

"I don't think Inter will take it for granted.

.. They know it will be a tough battle for 90 minutes or 120 minutes, whatever it may be. So I don't expect them to be complacent."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has been boosted by the return of winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Kompany has had to deal with a raft of injuries in recent weeks including a hamstring tear for Germany star Jamal Musiala, but Thomas Mueller is expected to start after scoring Bayern's goal in the first leg and performing well against Dortmund at the weekend.

Mueller, who will leave Bayern at the end of the season, will join Lionel Messi with 163 appearances in the Champions League if the 35-year-old is picked by Kompany.

"We know what kind of team Bayern are... they're a team full of talent. They're young and aggressive, and we'll need to make sure we put in a great performance," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inter are trying to beat Bayern at the San Siro for the first time after losing all three of their previous Champions League encounters in Milan.

Bayern were the victims in the 2010 final when Inter, three-time kings of Europe, won the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble under Jose Mourinho.

Inzaghi, who has all his first choice players available apart from wing-back Denzel Dumfries, said that his team need to forget the aggregate score and focus on replicating their dogged and clinical display at the Allianz Arena.

"We can't think about the result (in the first leg) but the performance we put in, and we can't look at the previous results between the two teams because they've not always been very positive," said Inzaghi.

"The boys know what they need to do."

Recent Stories

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

55 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

55 minutes ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

1 hour ago
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

2 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

2 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World