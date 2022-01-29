UrduPoint.com

Kansas Man Charged With Plotting Biden's Assassination - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 03:22 PM

A man from the US state of Kansas has been charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden, American media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) A man from the US state of Kansas has been charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden, American media reported.

On Wednesday, the construction contractor was arrested by the Secret Service, according to a criminal complaint, obtained by the US Daily Beast newspaper.

Scott Merryman said that he was going to Washington DC to tell Biden that "people were fed up with the divisiveness in the country" and to "lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation," as quoted by the paper. The man had a spotting scope and a loaded magazine on him when arrested.

Prior to that, Merryman also made a number of posts on Facebook about his plan, using "increasingly threatening" words about God, hell, and the country's fate. On Tuesday, he called Kansas police to say that he was heading to the capital "to see the president."

The man also reportedly predicted his own death on June 13, 2025.

