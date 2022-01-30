Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US - DOJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The US authorities have charged an American woman, who is suspected of organizing and leading an all-female battalion on behalf of ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria, with assisting a terrorist organization, the US Department of Justice said on Saturday.

"A criminal complaint filed in 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which is now unsealed, alleges that Allison Fluke-Ekren, a United States citizen, organized and led an all-female military battalion on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), and charges Fluke-Ekren with providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the DOJ said in a statement.

The 42-year-old, a former resident of the state of Kansas, was arrested in Syria and handed over to the FBI on Friday, and is expected to have her initial appearance at the Federal courthouse on Monday.

"Since her departure from the United States, Fluke-Ekren has allegedly been involved with a number of terrorism-related activities on behalf of ISIS from at least 2014. These activities allegedly include, but are not limited to, planning and recruiting operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the United States and serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah, in order to train women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts," the release said.

Fluke-Ekren is also accused of providing other services to ISIS militants, including providing lodging, translating speeches made by ISIS leaders, and training children to use weapons, the DOJ said.

Under the charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization, Fluke-Ekren faces up to 20 years in prison.