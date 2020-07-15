UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kanye West May Be Out Of 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:25 PM

Kanye West May Be Out of 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports

American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West may be dropping his plans to run for president of the United States this fall, The Intelligencer magazine reported on Wednesday citing his electoral advisor Steve Kramer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West may be dropping his plans to run for president of the United States this fall, The Intelligencer magazine reported on Wednesday citing his electoral advisor Steve Kramer.

"He's out," Kramer was quoted as saying.

He promised more details once he gets "all our stuff canceled."

West announced his presidential bid on Independence Day. He had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in October 2018.

West has reportedly worked on a prison reform with his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Related Topics

Trump Wife Kanye Independence United States May October 2018 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 minute ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Findings of Imperial College Study Show UK Lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.