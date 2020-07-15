Kanye West May Be Out of 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West may be dropping his plans to run for president of the United States this fall, The Intelligencer magazine reported on Wednesday citing his electoral advisor Steve Kramer.

"He's out," Kramer was quoted as saying.

He promised more details once he gets "all our stuff canceled."

West announced his presidential bid on Independence Day. He had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in October 2018.

West has reportedly worked on a prison reform with his wife, Kim Kardashian West.