Kanye West Plans To Visit Russia, Meet Putin, Hold Performances - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Kanye West Plans to Visit Russia, Meet Putin, Hold Performances - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) American artist and entrepreneur Kanye West is planning to visit Russia this year to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hold first-ever performances and expand his ventures in the country, the outlet Billboard reported on Tuesday citing West's confidant Ameer Sudan.

According to the outlet, Sudan said that Russia is going to be the "second home" for West as "he will be spending a lot of time out there." The visit is planned for spring or summer. West is likely to hold his Sunday Service performances in the multilevel concert hall Crocus City Hall or at Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow.

West is also planning to invite Putin to his performance as a special guest as he has been wanting to meet the Russian president since 2019, the outlet reported.

West is working on new business deals with the Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov, which are expected to increase West's wealth to more than $10 billion, the outlet reported.

In October 2021, media reported that West changed his name to Ye with no middle or last Names.

