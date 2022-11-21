UrduPoint.com

Kanye West Reinstated On Twitter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Kanye West Reinstated on Twitter

American rap artist, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, was reinstated on Twitter on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) American rap artist, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, was reinstated on Twitter on Sunday.

The social network banned his account on October 9 for a policy violation. It is believed that the rapper was banned for an anti-Semitic tweet, although the network itself did not specify the exact reason for his account's suspension.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," West tweeted.

On November 19, Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, restored the page of the 45th US president, Donald Trump, whose account had been suspended since January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol riot.

After becoming Twitter's new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Trump Kanye Ye Elon Musk January October November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Strict action warned action hoarding, profiteering ..

Strict action warned action hoarding, profiteering of subsidized flour

55 seconds ago
 Cold wave grips Hazara division

Cold wave grips Hazara division

57 seconds ago
 3-day workshop on corrosion starts at Punjab Unive ..

3-day workshop on corrosion starts at Punjab University

58 seconds ago
 Kurram Sports Gala held

Kurram Sports Gala held

59 seconds ago
 G20 Should Tackle Inequality in Digital Access

G20 Should Tackle Inequality in Digital Access

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly session starts at 1822 hrs

National Assembly session starts at 1822 hrs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.