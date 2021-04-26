UrduPoint.com
Kanye West Sneakers Shatter Sale Records At $1.8 Mn: Sotheby's

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:39 PM

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 mn: Sotheby's

A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous record for sneakers, Sotheby's said Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous record for sneakers, Sotheby's said Monday.

The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s which sold for $615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie's auction.

More Stories From World

